Tension keeps rising at the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential and parliamentary primaries.

There was confusion at the Kasoa Ofaakor polling station over sharing of GHc40 transportation.

Some of angry delegates said they believe some party executives have hoarded the money.

Delegates in the Sehwi Wiawso constituency have threatened to boycott the election if leaders fail to give them the GHc40 promised by former President John Mahama’s camp.

