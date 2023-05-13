Former Minister of Power, Dr Kwabena Donkor, has lost his bid to retain the Pru East parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Donkor has held the seat since the 2016 general election.

However, on May 13, 2023, he left the seat to a newcomer, Emmanuel Kwaku Boam.

Mr Boam was one of the two aspirants who were seeking to unseat the incumbent MP.

The MP polled 372 votes while Mr Boam obtained 474 votes, the last aspirant, Bright Yaw Annor also secured 66 votes.

Ahead of the primaries, Mr Boam who was optimistic about his win stated constituents were fed up with the sitting MP and are calling for change.

