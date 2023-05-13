Hajia Nasura Afrah has toppled both relatives of former presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr.

Both Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr and incumbent Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains, Alex Adomako-Mensah, who doubles as brother of Dr Duffuor Snr, failed to fulfill their political aspiration.

With 211 votes, Hajia Nasura Afrah won narrowly with eight votes against Dr Duffuor Jnr who garnered 203 votes.

Incumbent Alex Adomako-Mensah failed to retain his seat with just 86 votes and Edward Branya, 65.

There was a little tension when Dr Duffuor’s camp called for a recount following the slight margin.

Prior to the elections, Dr Duffuor Snr was positive his son will beat his uncle “hands down”.

MORE