Incumbent Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has retained her seat as the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election.

In a contest against two gallant male contenders, ‘Maa Rita’, as she is affectionately called, pulled a total of 1,914 votes to drown her competitors.

Her closest contender, Jake Kwei Adjei-Kwei managed 303 votes while Nii Armah Ashitey garnered 144 votes.

Speaking to JoyNews on the back of her victory, Rita Odoley Sowah expressed her profound gratitude to God for granting her victory.

She also thanked the delegates and reiterated her commitment to keep working in their interest.