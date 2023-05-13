Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic, Nii Ashie Moore, has said the party will need a united front to push the party to victory in the 2024 elections.

He said the party’s primaries will have winners and losers, so all must set aside differences after today.

He disclosed this in an interview with Adom News at Ashaiman as part of his tour to monitor the primaries.

“I have toured 20 out of 34 constituencies and I’m very impressed with the organisation.

“Our expectation is that we unite the rank and file of our party. All aspirants must understand each constituency can have only one representative in Parliament.

“We have to unite to bring the party to power. We have to help bring John Mahama to save Ghanaians from the current hardship.”

He was very happy with the level of organisation.

Talking about the euphoria, preparedness to take over presidency and Majority in Parliament among others, he said “I’m happy to see the day go this way.”

According to Nii Ashie Moore, NDC has targeted six more seats in the region in addition to the twenty seats to reward their hardworking delegates.

Earlier in the day, fifth time parliamentary candidate hopeful and immediate past Chairman of the Ashaiman constituency, Tony Afenyo was not happy and asked for three additional hours as the exercise started late.