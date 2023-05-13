Police officers supervising the Sagnarigu constituency primary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tamale seized two people’s phones after they were caught filming their ballot papers after voting.

JoyNews sources say the voters were among delegates who had been promised motorbikes once they were able to provide evidence of their votes.

It is, however, unclear which of the candidates made that promise to them. In all, more than two people attempted to capture their votes but they all failed.

The two had their phones seized while in the process of taking the shots.

The police took down their names and asked them to return hours later for the phones.

An official of the Electoral Commission who spoke to JoyNews off the record said, the offenders were not arrested because this was an internal political party election, and so arresting them might create unnecessary tension.

In the meantime, the electoral body said it is trying its best to stop people from carrying their phones into the voting booth.

