National Democratic Congress (NDC) Adentan parliamentary hopefuls, Nana Oye Addo Bampoe and Linda Asibi have demonstrated the need for peaceful co-existence.

The two though wrestling the same seat have put their differences aside for the sake of peace.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV with Kwasi Asempa, the contenders happily hugged each other with Nana Oye the first to make the move.

To her, the election was all about NDC and Adentan, hence there was no need for bickering.

When asked about the hug, Nana Oye said, “we’ve been up all night so we were just exchanging experiences.”

On the part of madam Asibi she said: “We’ve all put up a good fight and we know the results. I wish the other candidates the best of luck.”

The former Gender Minister and madam Asibi are contesting the seat with incumbent MP, Adamu Ramadan.

This will be madam Bampoe’s second time after losing the 2019 primary to Mr Ramadan.

She polled 558 votes, while her contender Mr Adamu Ramadan polled 730 votes. One vote was rejected.

ALSO READ: