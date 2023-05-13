The parliamentary and presidential elections are currently underway, and Samuel George Nartey, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, was captured in a striking military-style outfit leading delegates out of buses to cast their votes.

Mr Nartey’s army green attire with his name and NDC colours printed on it adds a surreal touch to the elections.

In an interview with Joy News, Mr Nartey expressed confidence in his victory, stating, “Trust me, I will get a resounding victory after today’s primaries.”

“This is going to be one of the best elections that have ever happened.” He emphasized that he is focused on the delegates and ensuring they vote for him.

According to a recent opinion poll by Global InfoAnalytics, Mr Nartey is projected to win the May 13 parliamentary primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by a large margin. His opponent, Michael Kwetey, is projected to receive only 16% of the votes.