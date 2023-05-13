Asantehene to receive rousing welcome after attending coronation of King Charles III

The Kumasi Traditional Council has announced plans to welcome the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in grand style as he returns from the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom.

Acting President of the Council, Bantamahene, Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI, says the Asantehene would be paraded through the principal streets of Kumasi before being ushered into the Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and wife, Lady Julia, on the invitation of Buckingham Palace, joined a list of royal families and dignitaries for the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation also marked the beginning of a new dawn for Commonwealth countries as the new head was watched by a peak television audience of 20 million in the United Kingdom alone.

Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI during a press briefing said the Asantehene must be celebrated for making the Asante Kingdom and Ghana proud.

“We want to welcome him (Asantehene) in a unique way for the honour done to Asanteman, Ghana and the African continent as a whole.”

“In the first place, we will not abandon our usual practice of welcoming him at the Airport. We will do that. But we will parade him through the ceremonial routes,” he added.

Asantehene is expected to touch down at the Kumasi Airport at 3pm on Saturday.

Residents of Kumasi will join traditional leaders with miniature Asanteman flags as they line up to welcome the Asantehene.

Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI says security would be tightened around the arrival party.

“We have had a series of meetings with REGSEC. Security is always a concern anytime a large crowd meets the King at the Airport.

REGSEC has assured us of adequate security at the Airport and beyond. We have another meeting scheduled with REGSEC to finalize the security arrangements.”

Meanwhile, REGSEC has announced the closure of some ceremonial roads in Kumasi.

A release signed by Chairman of REGSEC and Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah said the closure will last for three hours.

“Respectfully, I wish to appeal to all pedestrians and motorists to bear with the inconveniences that the closure of roads will cause,” the statement said.

Below is the REGSEC's release:

