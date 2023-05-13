Pollster Ben Ephson has made a prediction regarding the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary, stating that John Dramani Mahama, a flagbearer aspirant, will win by a large margin.

In an interview on Fiifi Banson TV, Mr Ephson suggested that anything less than a 90% victory for the former president would indicate a poor performance.

Mr Ephson emphasised that while Dr Kwabena Duffuor is a capable presidential candidate, it is unlikely that he will be chosen over Mr Mahama who has already been promoted and has experience as a former president.

He further added that since Mr Mahama is still relatively young, a victory of less than 90% would be surprising.

