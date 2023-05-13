The General Manager of a private radio station in Takoradi, Godfred Mpusu, also known as Nyankonto, was Friday afternoon arrested by the police for allegedly stealing GH¢23,500 belonging to the station.

According to Inspector Iddi Abass of the Police Intelligence Unit in Takoradi, the Chief Executive Officer of the radio station, Mr Percy Boamah, made a report to the police that from December 2022 to February 2023, Mr Mpusu allegedly collected various sums of money which totalled the said amount.

He said Mr Boamah gave Mr Mpusu the money to pay the salaries of employees, for rent and to repair the tower mast of the station.

Inspector Abass said Mpusu was said to have started giving one excuse after the other to the employees as to why he could not pay them their salaries including telling them that he had a problem with the bank account and that his mother was sick.

He said, Mpusu also created an emergency situation that the mast of the station was about to fall if money was not sent for repairs but did not repair the said mast when he received the money.

Godfred Mpusu

Inspector Abass said after two months when he had still not paid them, the employees reported the matter to Mr Boamah who was surprised that the employees had not been paid.

He said attempts to get Mpusu to pay the salaries proved futile as he continued with the excuses.

He was also said to have started playing hide and seek with the CEO which caused him to report the matter to the police.

Inspector Abass said the police had to lay ambush for him to arrest him to help in their investigations.

ALSO READ: