Unknown thugs have vandalised the vehicle of Awutu Senya East National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary, Amadu Tuariq.

The incident occurred on Friday evening ahead of the party’s parliamentary primary.

The unknown persons vandalised his car, bolted with about GH₵‎ 3,000 cash and accreditation cards for the election.

The Secretary narrated the unfortunate incident to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei.

Mr Tuariq indicated he has filed a complaint with the General Secretary about the incident.

He assured the election will go on smoothly as scheduled and was confident the perpetrators will be apprehended.

