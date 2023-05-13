The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released a breakdown of parliamentary candidates in each region.

The data shows that more people are contesting for parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions than in the rest of the regions.

A total of 356,024 voters are expected at 420 voting centres.

Each voting centre is supposed to take a maximum of 1,200 delegates.

A delegates list will be used at polling centres and a delegate will have to produce a valid national voters ID issued by the EC to be able to vote.

Whereas a total of 117 and 107 candidates are competing for seats in Accra and Kumasi respectively, the third most contested place is the Volta region with 75 candidates, 42 candidates fewer than Accra.

Again, Greater Accra and the Ashanti Regions top regions with most contestants.

The data also shows that out of the 117 candidates, 114 aspirants are contesting for 30 seats whilst three candidates go unopposed.

In the Ashanti region which has a total of 107 candidates, 100 of them will compete for 39 seats out of the 46 constituencies, with seven going unopposed.

