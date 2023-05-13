Former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, is very interested in the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adentan constituency.

In his view, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, deserves a second term.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Owusu supported the NDC MP for his service to his constituents.

In his view, Hon. Ramadan has sacrificed luxury to serve the people of Adentan – a gesture, he said is very rare in politics.

“For using his MP’s Common Fund to fix the bad roads in his area, he has my support. Ramadan is a good man,” he stated.

Mr Ramadan is facing stiff opposition from young and vibrant engineer, Linda Awuni lawyer and former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo.

Ramadan snatched the seat from New Patriotic Party’s former Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoah in 2020 having lost to him in 2016 and he is hoping to retain the seat for NDC.

But he has the cross the hurdle of internal party elections on Saturday, May 13, 2022. Many are predicting Mr Ramadan might loss the position to former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampo Addo.

But Mr Owusu is confident that given his sterling performance in his first term, NDC delegates will reward him with another four-year term.

