A member of Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign team has expressed his readiness to vote in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary despite his candidate’s withdrawal.

Yaw Boateng Gyan made the disclosure in an interview on Adom TV.

However, Mr Gyan refused to comment when asked whether he will be voting for former President John Mahama or former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.

Ironically, he said he knows better and has followed Ghana’s politics for a long time than to publicly reveal which candidate he will vote for.

He stressed his decision to participate in the electoral process was borne out of love for the NDC and the quest to see the party succeed and capture power in 2024.

The former Finance Minister, Dr Duffuor on Friday formally withdrew from the NDC flagbearership contest.

Addressing a presser, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana stated that his decision is based on his grievances with the processes surrounding the party’s upcoming primaries; especially the voters register.

