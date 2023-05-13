The Asawase constituency is definitely a place to watch in the Ashanti Region.

Over 60 policemen have been dispatched to the constituency to oversee a peaceful election.

Chairman of the Asawase constituency, Faisal Dauda, is supporting a younger contender, Mubarak Masawud, against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak.

Tension mounted in the constituency after the former Minority Chief Whip was substituted as part of the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) reshuffle in parliamentary leadership.

Voting is yet to start at the Kumasi Central Mosque polling station though it was scheduled to begin at 7 am.

ALSO READ:

It’s over for you – Allotey Jacobs tells Duffuor

Are you bothered about lives of citizens? Lawyer hits at govt after Weija boat accident

Spio-Garbrah’s son joins NDC parliamentary race