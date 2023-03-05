A member of Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign team has fired a salvo at Regional Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have declared support for former President John Mahama.

Yaw Boateng Gyan said all these NDC chairmen are being hypocritical because they failed to work hard to retain NDC in power.

The former National Organiser of the NDC was responding to criticism by dean of NDC Chairman Caucus on his candidate.

John Kwadwo Gyapong during the launch of Mr Mahama’s campaign in Ho ahead of the presidential primaries charged the other candidates, Dr Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu to win seats in the Ashanti Region before they can lead the party.

He stated unequivocally that until the other candidates begin from the grassroots, no one will take them serious.

This comment has infuriated opponents of Mr Mahama who believe it can affect their chances in the primaries.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Mr Gyan said Mr Gyapong erred.

According to him, if what he is saying is anything to go by then Mr Mahama must also win the seat of his mother’s hometown, Damongo before he can vie to be flagbearer.

The former NDC National Organiser warned such unfortunate comments will mar the democratic process ahead of the flagbearership elections.

He wondered how Mr Gyapong will feel should any of the candidates he is condemning be elected flagbearer of NDC.

Though he feels Mr Mahama’s campaign launch was unnecessary, Mr Gyan said it has gingered them to work hard because it is a sign that he [Mahama] is not very popular at the grassroots.

Play attached audio for the full interview: