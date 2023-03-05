Just as his name depicts royalty, Majesty has brought a different touch to the Ghana month series as he represents his clan.

The son of Dancehall King Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah, dressed up as a Wulomo – servants or priests of the gods of the Ga Adangbe land.

Not only was he to partake in his school’s Ghana Day celebration, Majesty educated his fans on the culture of the Ga people, particularly their food and festival.

He spoke on the annual Homowo celebration where ‘kpokpoi’ is spread around to hoot at hunger.

He was clad in his white traditional regalia and held in his hands a calabash of ‘kpokpoi’.

Watch video below: