National Democratic Congress (NDC) Regional Chairmen nationwide have declared their support and endorsed John Mahama as their flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

This was during Mr Mahama’s campaign launch at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho in the Volta Region on Thursday, March 2.

Led by the Oti Regional Chairman and Dean of Chairmen, John Kwadwo Gyapong, they took turns to assure Mr Mahama of their unflinching support.

The former President will be competing in the race with former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former Kumasi Mayor; Kojo Bonsu and 43-year-old businessman Ernest Kobeah.

But to the Chairmen, it is only Mr Mahama who can lead and win the elections for the NDC in 2024, adding Ghana was at a crossroads and needs a bold and fearless leader.

After losing the 2016 and 2020 elections, Mr Mahama is positive he will win the upcoming general election to turn the fortunes of the country around.

Meanwhile, the election has been scheduled for May 13, 2023.