National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said he wishes former President John Mahama is retained as flagbearer going into election 2024.

This, according to him, is because Mr Mahama remains a favourite candidate in the eyes of party faithful.

Mr Gyamfi made these remarks on Adom TV’s Badwam show, stating he wishes there will be no contest for the flagbearership race.

“When you go to the grounds, a lot are in favour of former President Mahama and so if we have only one candidate at the end of vetting and all due processes, there will be an acclamation and not voting. But in my heart, I wish there will be no contest,” he said.

He was, however, quick to add the party’s constitution must be duly complied with to give every interested individual a fair chance.

“The party leadership will adhere to our constitution and open nominations with vetting conducted to allow a free and fair process and levelled playing field,” he added.

An assessment conducted by the Research Directorate at the Presidency in April 2022 has revealed that the former President is likely to be retained as the flagbearer of the NDC.

This was contrary to the Economic Intelligence Unit’s report that has urged the NDC to consider introducing a new candidate for the polls.

Subsequently, pollster and Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson predicted a win for Mr Mahama.

But this was with a caveat that Mr Mahama will win if the internal elections are held in April, but if not, then he cannot state what will happen.

Meanwhile, he indicated that Mr Mahama doesn’t stand a chance in the 2024 election if he maintains his 2020 running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

