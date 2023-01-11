Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Kwesi Arthur, has set the internet buzzing after flaunting a lady suspected to be his lover.

The artiste was once rumored to be the lover of socialite Efia Odo, but both parties in series of interviews have vehemently denied having any amorous relationship.

This leaves room for the mystery girl who has been captured with Kwesi Arthur in recent times.

The ‘Don’t Keep Me Waiting’ composer has set a brand for himself never to be spotted with a woman since he joined the fast growing music scenes.

However, his willingness to flaunt the mystery lady has been translated to fans as an announcement of his relationship.

He shared a photo of his Italian girlfriend across his social media platforms on the occasion of her birthday.

The photo captured them all-loved up while Kwesi’s hand rested on her cleavage for the mirror selfie.

He accompanied the photo with a love emoji.

Also, the suspected girlfriend was spotted with Kwesi Arthur on stage during his Afronation performance.