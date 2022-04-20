Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson, has said that former President John Mahama will win the flagbearership contest in the NDC.

According to him, Mr Mahama will win if the internal elections are held in April, then he will win but if it won’t be held in April, then he cannot state what will happen.

“John Mahama will win the flagbearership contest in the NDC if it is being held this April but if it’s being held in a year’s time, I don’t know what will happen. I say that because the NDC grassroots are looking for victory and in between now and a year’s time, they sense that if they vote for Mahama, there will be apathy and if they don’t vote for him, things will be better off, they will do it. So the earlier its held the better for John Mahama,” he said on Asempa FM’S Ekosii Sen show.

Mr. Ephson, added that he doubts whether the NDC can hold election now as there are a lot of interactions that need to be done between the hierarchy as their strongholds are needed for that crucial exercise.

He also indicated that the former President doesn’t stand a chance in the 2024 election if he maintains his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

“Clearly, if Mahama wins the NDC flagbearership slot and he is not going to change his running mate, he is going to have difficulties in 2024,” he added.

Mr Ephson’s comment comes after the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released it’s latest report.

According to EIU’s five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, the opposition party has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general election.

From the research findings, EIU indicated that “John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again,” adding that NDC should “try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.”

The EIU has, in the past, predicted correctly the outcomes of Ghana’s elections in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.