Management Committee chairman of the Black Galaxies, Dr Tony Aubynn, says the team is well prepared for the 2023 African Nations Championship [CHAN].

The locally assembled side wrapped up their preparations with a friendly game against Mozambique, a game that ended abruptly after Ghana was awarded a penalty.

With the team set to open their campaign against Madagascar, Dr Aubynn is convinced the team is well prepared for the tournament.

“We know Morocco are the giant in African football now because of their performance at the World Cup but they are also scared of coming up against Ghana because of our history,” he told GFA media.

“They are talking about us because they know we can also hurt them.

“We have played good games and for me, we are better prepared for this tournament and we hope to achieve our target,” he added.

The Black Galaxies started the campaign with a win against Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities. In Egypt where they opened an 18-day camping, the team defeated Egypt’s U-20 side and Al Ahly.

In Algeria, Annor Walker and his side shared spoils with Algeria.

Ghana has been housed in Group C alongside Sudan and Morocco. The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 4.