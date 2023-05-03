A keen contender in the Presidential race of the National Democratic Congress, Kojo Bonsu, says he has no intention of stepping down from the contest, should there be any approach for him to do so.

The former mayor of Kumasi is confident of emerging as the next flagbearer of the NDC.

The NDC is gearing up to elect its flagbearer to lead the party for the 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

Four party members have picked and submitted forms to contest the Presidential race.

They include former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.

Speaking in an interview with AdomNews, Mr Bonsu said no amount of compensation can convince him to rescind his decision.

The NDC is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Mr Bonsu believes he has the antidote to the challenges confronting the NDC.

He has designed what he terms a ‘Prestige Card’ to be given to party members in good standing as a form of health and social support.

He described his campaign as clean as he is a stronger contender in the Presidential race.

