Former President John Mahama on Monday appeared before the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) vetting committee in the build-up to the presidential primaries.

Present to show support was Mr Mahama’s campaign coordinator, Prof Joshua Alabi, Valerie Sawyerr, NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Nii Ashie Moore, and former NHIA boss, Sylvester Mensah.

Scores of supporters, clad in NDC paraphernalia and branded T-shirts of Mr Mahama, were also in attendance to support him.

Following the vetting process which Mr Mahama said was extensive and successful, he reiterated his commitment to protect the public purse and put the interest of Ghanaians first when elected as the flagbearer on May 13, 2023, and subsequently the President in 2024.