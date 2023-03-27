Former President John Mahama appeared today as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) commences vetting processes for its flagbearership aspirants.

The vetting, which took place at the NDC headquarters, Accra is expected to commence at 10 am.

This is, according to publicity material issued by the Mahama communications team following the successful submission of his nomination forms last week.

Mr Mahama is competing in the race with former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu and businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah who have successfully filed their nominations.

ALSO READ:

Traitor NDC MPs must do some serious soul-searching and learn to be nationalistic –…

Kwaku Boahen heaps praises on Mahama

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NDC elections committee, Kakra Essamuah, has said the committee will thoroughly vet the aspirants on their qualifications for the position, ideologies and vision for the party.

“The next step is the vetting; the presidential will take place on Tuesday and the parliamentary vetting, will be the next two weeks probably the first week of April. We are working towards that,” he announced last week.