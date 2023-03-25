Former President John Mahama has berated some NDC MPs for breaking rank to pass all six ministers appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said the Minority in Parliament had announced a principled position not to approve any new ministers until the President has taken steps to significantly reduce the size of his government.

However, in a Facebook post hours after approving the minister, he said when the same MPs were presented with an opportunity to do something about the situation, the MPs fluffed the lines.

Mr Mahama, who is gunning to lead the party in the 2024 election, said: “Unfortunately, Ghanaians were sorely disappointed yesterday when several members of the Minority for some parochial and personal interest voted against the principled position adopted by the party.”

According to him, the MPs “responsible for this betrayal must do some serious soul searching and learn to place national interest over personal interest.”

Read his Facebook post below: