Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, is anticipating a tough game against Angola in their return fixture in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

The Black Stars having recorded a 1-0 win against the Palancas Negras in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, the four-time African champions will be hosted at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

Ahead of the game, the 64-year-old is anticipating a tough clash in Luanda.

“I think again, a difficult game. Angola showed in big parts of the game the quality that they have got, their way of play,” Hughton said at his pre-match presser.

“I don’t think there will be too many surprises in the way they play because they are a very technical side and they like to play very expansive game. It’s about making sure that we on the day defend well, play as a unit and take our opportunities, perhaps a little bit better than what we did in the first game,” he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

The team will be without Andre Ayew, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Denis Odoi.

The Black Stars sit top of Group E with seven points after three games played in the qualifying games.