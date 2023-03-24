Vice President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Mark Addo, has lauded Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, describing him as a fantastic manager.

The former Premier League gaffer played his first game as the new head trainer of the team against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

AFC Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo scored in the 96th minute to secure all three points for the home side.

Following the win, Mr Addo has praised the former Brighton and Newcastle boss.

According to him, the 64-year-old manager is a fantastic manager and will help improve the Black Stars.

“Chris Hughton is a fantastic manager,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have worked with him and we know what he can offer as the head coach of the Black Stars.

“He played his first game yesterday and we believe there is more to come from him,” he added.

Ghana now sits on top of Group E with seven points after three games. The Black Stars will travel to Luanda on Saturday for the matchday four games of the qualifiers on Monday, March 27.

The game will be staged at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled for 16:00GMT.