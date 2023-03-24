Chris Hughton has hailed the players’ attitude and fighting spirit in Black Stars’ hard-fought win over Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

The Stars, who are seeking to annex their 5th Afcon title in Ivory Coast next year, recorded a 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday three games of the qualifiers on Thursday.

Antoine Semenyo scored in the 96th minute as the team secured three points to maintain their lead in Group E with seven points.

“I think we have enough opportunities in the opposition box but of course, if we don’t score the goals it put pressure on ourselves,” the former Premier League manager said after the game.

“We played against a good and well-organized Angola team but credit to the team and the players for showing a great spirit and determination, it’s a win and that is the most important thing,” he said after the game.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda on Monday for the second leg of the doubleheader on Monday, March 27.

The game will be played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.