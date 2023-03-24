Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton, has explained why he dropped Andre Ayew from Black Stars squad for the game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Ayew was axed to the bench as the team fought to record a 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.

Semenyo’s last-gasp winner ensured the Black Stars maintained their perfect run in the qualifiers.

After the game, Hughton acknowledged Andre Ayew’s qualities but said it was his decision to bench him in the encounter.

“This is the choice you have as a head coach,” Hughton said during a post-match conference.

“You know the quality that Andre has, you also know the quality that I like to think the squad has…so these are very difficult decisions for me; certainly nothing to read into that. He is, has been and is still a very good player it was just my choice.”

Ghana now sits on top of Group E with seven points after three game.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda on Monday at the Estádio 11 de Novembro for the second leg of the doubleheader, knowing a win will seal early qualification.