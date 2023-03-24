The success story of my career cannot be told without mentioning the late actor Kwame Owusu Ansah, Ghanaian actress, Mabel Amitoh Ariyo has said.

Narrating her journey, Mabel revealed her life took a major turn after she came into contact with the late actor after she starred in her first movie which she was paid GHS150.00.

“He told me he had a job for me and asked that I come to Tema so I had to relocate because I was at Atonsu-Kumasi. It was Miss Nigeria-Ghana at 47 contest which had almost 300 participants,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV M’ashyase3.

The judges she revealed included veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare and Viviane Achor.

According to Mabel who is also the CEO of Simmy Clear, the participants had to be of Nigerian descent but the late actor told her she was fit for purpose and was ready to support her to any extent.

“Kwame Owusu Ansah took me to a hairdresser who was a Nigerian-Igbo and pleaded with her to teach me the language but most importantly their anthem and she obliged. I waited so long to sing the anthem but we were never asked to so I started becoming anxious about why Kwame even wanted me to learn it in the first place,” she recounted.

Things, however, took a complete turn at the last round when it was left with about 10 people and the finalists were to be selected.

To Mabel’s surprise, it was that day they were asked to sing the anthem which she did effortlessly.

“I made it to the grande finale which was supposed to take place abroad but unfortunately, Kwame Owusu Ansah died. I know wherever he is, he will be proud of me for the person I have become,” she said.

Play the full video above: