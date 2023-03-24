A group of Ghanaian youth has petitioned Parliament and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) board to demand the removal of Commissioner General Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

The GRA boss has been at post though his post-retirement contract ended in 2021.

The 25-member group is also demanding that the government removes all other public officials who are still at post contrary to the statutory retirement age as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

The group embarked on a protest march from the Independent Square and picketed at the GRA headquarters before ending in Parliament.

Addressing journalists, they said they were representing the interest of millions of Ghanaian youth who are jobless since people who are expected to go on retirement are still in office.

The convenor, Charles Tuffour, stated that government ought to lead in the path of sanitising the public sector which is choked with over-aged persons.

Mr Tuffour indicated that two petitions have been sent to the office of the Special Prosecution but nothing has come out of that.

The Secretary, Yaw Boamah, received the petition on behalf of the Board and assured that it will be given the needed attention.

A Political Activist, Yaw Assani Tanoh, urged all and sundry to be part of the call for the future of this country and that of the teeming unemployed youth of Ghana.