Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has announced a strong starting lineup for Black Stars’ second-leg tie against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifier.
The 64-year-old has ring changes in his starting lineup for the game in Luanda.
Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams have been dropped to the bench.
Kingsley Schindler, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis and Joseph Aidoo earn starting berths.
Daniel Amartey leads the side as the captain.
Full squad:
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Kingsley Schindler
Joseph Aidoo
Daniel Amartey
Gideon Mensah
Edmund Addo
Salis Abdul Samed
Jordan Ayew
Kudus Mohammed
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Antoine Semenyo