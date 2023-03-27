Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has announced a strong starting lineup for Black Stars’ second-leg tie against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifier.

The 64-year-old has ring changes in his starting lineup for the game in Luanda.

Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams have been dropped to the bench.

Kingsley Schindler, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis and Joseph Aidoo earn starting berths.

Daniel Amartey leads the side as the captain.

Full squad:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Kingsley Schindler

Joseph Aidoo

Daniel Amartey

Gideon Mensah

Edmund Addo

Salis Abdul Samed

Jordan Ayew

Kudus Mohammed

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Antoine Semenyo