Failed parliamentary aspirant for Adentan constituency, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu has condemned scores of violence recorded during the just-ended primaries in orphan constituencies.

Some delegates got into it at the polling centre leading to one getting severely injured and hospitalized.

“I condemn in no uncertain terms the dastardly act of violence inflicted on Nana Mawerehene and a few of my followers by some imported thugs at no provocation,” he said.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA) polled 814 to beat Baba Tauffic as he is popularly known who got 638.

Mr Obeng pledged his support to Akosua Manu to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

ALSO READ:

Read his full statement:

OUTRIGHT CONDEMNATION OF ATTACKS ON CHAIRMAN DOUBLE ET AL, CONGRATULATIONS TO ELECTED PC.

“Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent. If we desire a society of peace, then we cannot achieve such a society through violence. If we desire a society without discrimination, then we must not discriminate against anyone in the process of building this society.”

_ ~ Bayard Rustin

I condemn in no uncertain terms the dastardly act of violence inflicted on Nana Mawerehene and a few of my followers by some imported thugs at no provocation.

It was heart wrenching seeing Adentan NPP, which used to be an icon in the Greater Accra Region become a laughing stock just because of a supposed internal democratic process meant to elect a Parliamentary Candidate for the party.

Violent thuggery is a culture that has always been alien to the NPP in this constituency until recently.

Though there have been even more acrimonious internal rivalry in this constituency in the past, nonetheless, not a single soul got physically abused however contentious the elections were.

It is true I wished to lead the NPP in Adentan as Parliamentary Candidate but little did I expect anyone to get injured in the process, most especially Nana Mawerehene and all the victims of the unprovoked attacks.

I stand with you, soldiers, for the unadulterated love and support you offered me even at the expense of your comfort. I pray the Almighty God himself will bless you and replenish you for all you sacrificed for me.

Finally, as a politician, I know there are only two outcomes in elections – win or lose. Therefore, though defeat was unexpected, I accept the decision of the party in good faith. In that vein, I wish to congratulate the elected Parliamentary Candidate on her election.

Thank you.

Signed

Kwasi Obeng-Fosu (PC ASPIRANT ADENTAN)

Monday, 4th December 2023