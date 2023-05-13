Two people have been arrested at the New Ningo D/A Basic School B polling station in the Ningo-Prampram constituency in the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.

The two reportedly attempted to influence the voting process.

They were said to be engaging delegates to convince them to vote for their preferred candidate, resulting in uneasy calm.

One was said to be a supporter of Sam George, and the other is a supporter of Michael Kwetey Tetteh.

They were in the queue going to vote but were making the point, vote number 1, the other said vote number 2.

The electoral process was reportedly stampeded and the delegates could not vote before their arrest.

The incumbent MP, Sam George who is confident about his victory is facing a stiff contest from Mr Tetteh.

Mr Tetteh narrowly lost the 2019 parliamentary primary by seven votes.

ALSO READ: