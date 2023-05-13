The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it is not aware of former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s withdrawal from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership contest.

Addressing a presser on Friday evening, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana stated that his decision is based on his grievances with the processes surrounding the party’s upcoming primaries; especially the voters register.

According to him, the exercise has been marred by a lot of irregularities; a situation which has not been resolved by the leadership of the party.

On the back of this, he, therefore, stressed that he will no longer vie for the flagbearership of the NDC; adding he will still keep in touch with the grassroots.

Reacting to the development on Adom TV, the Director of Elections at EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe indicated nothing of that sort has come to their attention.

He stated an official communication is expected to come from the party about the withdrawal.

In view of this, Dr Quaicoe indicated electoral officials will have no option but to count Dr Duffuor’s votes should they appear in the ballot boxes.

