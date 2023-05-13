Director of International Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Segbefia, has advised the New Patriotic Party to mind its business.

He was of the view that the governing party should be focused on their upcoming primaries, especially its presidential which is expected to be a fierce battle between former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen’s team and Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s team.

“You have a cancer and you’re talking about my ulcer. Let us all go and see our doctors and see how best we are going to deal with our issues.

“You wait till you see the petitions that are going to come from Alan Kyerematen’s camp. the kind of statements you people are making,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

This comes after Dr Kwabena Duffuor withdrew from the NDC’s upcoming flagbearership contest a day before the presidential and parliamentary primaries as a result of his grievances with the processes surrounding the party’s upcoming primaries; especially the voters register.

Mr Segbefia indicated that all issues raised by Dr Duffuor could have not been resolved internally.

According to him, there was a meeting yesterday with Dr Duffuor’s team led by one Sylvia Yussif and Fiifi Turkson at the party office.

He revealed that Dr Duffuor was not briefed about the outcome of the meeting before announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race to the media.

