Members of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh have reconciled following a heated confrontation in Parliament.

This comes hours after the two were involved in a near fisticuff in Parliament on Tuesday, February 13, while the House was in session.

After a close door meeting with leadership, the two New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators have smoked peace pipe.

The Assin Central MP and his Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro colleague exchanged pleasantries in the office of the Deputy Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin after the near fight.

Sources close to the parliamentarians indicate that a closed-door meeting facilitated by the majority leadership, led by Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin, played a crucial role in defusing the tension.

The meeting allowed Mr. Agyapong and Mr. Tetteh to express their concerns, ultimately leading to a mutual understanding and reconciliation.

ALSO READ:

Jirapa Dubai CEO murder: Search for killers must cover family and friends – Criminologist