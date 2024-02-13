Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, celebrated the achievements of the Super Eagles by awarding them with national honours, residential flats in the Federal Capital Territory, and parcels of land.

The announcement came during a gathering at the Council Chamber in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where President Tinubu warmly welcomed the players and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Senator John Owan Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, led the delegation accompanying the President.

Adorn in their distinctive green attire, the Super Eagles, who clinched the runner-up position at the 34th edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast, were honoured guests at the ceremony.

Among them was Alex Iwobi, who had unfortunately faced online criticism following Nigeria’s loss to Côte d’Ivoire in the final match.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu commended the team, coach, crew, and management for their unwavering dedication and resilience throughout the tournament.

He recognized the challenges they had overcome, leading to an impressive performance culminating in the finals.

President Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to maintain their resilience, emphasizing the nation’s triumph in capturing the hearts of Africa and the world through the team’s determination on the field.

“Let this recent event not discourage us, but rather unite us to strive harder. We are a great nation united under the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and unwavering love.

“To the cherished Nigerian youths showcasing their talents in communities, etching lines in the sand as they play football in their humble rectangles of play, you could be our future heroes. Do not waver in your pursuit. My administration stands ready to turn dreams into reality” President Tinubu said.

