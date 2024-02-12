Nigeria captain, William Troost-Ekong has been named as the best player of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite Nigeria’s loss to hosts Côte d’Ivoire in the final, Troost-Ekong’s exceptional leadership as a centre-back has been a beacon for the Super Eagles.

He displayed his prowess by netting three crucial goals in seven games, including a decisive penalty against the host nation in the group stage, another spot-kick against South Africa, and a powerful header against Côte d’Ivoire.

In the final showdown, Troost-Ekong put the Super Eagles ahead late in the first half, rising above the defense to score with a commanding header from a corner.

However, Franck Kessie’s equalizer for Côte d’Ivoire in the second half shifted the momentum.

Despite Nigeria’s valiant effort, Côte d’Ivoire emerged victorious, clinching their third continental title with Sébastien Haller scoring late.

Their triumph marked a remarkable journey, including overcoming challenges such as the departure of coach Jean-Louis Gasset after two group-stage defeats.

This victory adds to Côte d’Ivoire’s previous nations cup successes in 1992 and 2015, while also making history as the first host nation to claim the title since Egypt in 2006.