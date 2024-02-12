A Criminologist at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Jones Opoku-Ware has suggested that investigations into the murder of the owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel in the Upper West Region be expanded to include friends and family members of the deceased.

According to him, based on the crime scene evidence, it is very possible a very close friend may have informed the perpetrator on how to execute the crime.

Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews on February 12, he said “The police must extend the search. It may not necessarily be only those whom he is working with, but probably friends. For all you know somebody might even be jealous of him and the kind of investment he may have made in this part of the country.

The Criminologist recalled his time at the hotel and said that the edifice was impressive, and that might be enough reason for someone to envy him and want to take his life.

In light of this, he reiterated that “The police are not supposed to deal with only the workers, they have to expand the search to include family members because you may not know.

“Because it has all the characteristics of what serial killing and murder is, but I suggest that we cannot only limit it to people he is working with but also expand the search to include people who are so much close, including friends and family.”

Reports indicate that the owner of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as Jirapa Dubai, was murdered in his private residence before 1:30 am since his stolen vehicle was driven out of his residence by the assailant(s) around that time.

It has been confirmed that Mr Johnson’s attacker or attackers used a ladder to climb over his wall and subsequently used a master card to gain access to his room.

The deceased is believed to have finished taking his bath before the attack. He was found on the floor with his towel around him and bearing deep wounds on his body suspected to have been inflicted by his killer or killers.

His car was driven out of the compound but was later found abandoned in town.

Throwing more light on this piece of evidence, the criminologist said considering the sophisticated security installed at the place and the approach adopted in the murder, an insider might have assisted in this crime.

“In terms of the security and the safety of the place, I am quite surprised somebody could actually trespass into the man’s house. That is what gives me all the indication that this probably is an inside job and this probably might be somebody so close to the man,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police have launched investigations into the murder, leading to the arrest of seven individuals. Among those arrested is Kumbata Kwaku, a security guard.

Other suspects include the manager, personal cook, maintenance worker, waitress, and three members of the security team, including the head of security.

They are Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, Michael Klugey and Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, both of whom were arrested on Monday, February 12.

Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has deployed a team of investigators to collaborate with the Upper West Regional Crime Scene Management Team.

