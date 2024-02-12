The ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the non-payment of customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund is set to begin its public hearing on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

It sill be a two-day sitting which will end on Thursday, February 29.

The committee chaired by Esikado Ketan Member of Parliament (MP) Joe Ghartey was set up in December 2023.

This followed a petition presented to the House by Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, on behalf of the aggrieved customers.

The customers are demanding an investigation to establish reasons accounting for the government’s failure to pay their locked-up funds and also compelling the government to pay their investments.

Others members of the committee include Nii Lante Vandapuije, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, Gizella Tettteh-Agbotui, Kwasi Ameyaw Kyeremeh and two technical experts. They are Dr Theophilus Acheampong and Anthonio Kisseh.

ALSO READ:

Aggrieved Gold Coast Fund customers to stage 32-hour protest at Finance Ministry