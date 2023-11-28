Aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management plan to stage a protest at the Finance Ministry today, Tuesday, November 28, to demand the release of their locked-up funds.

The group asserts that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not compensated its members, whose funds were locked up following their earlier protest in October 2023.

Despite their attempts, the group claims that all efforts to recover their locked-up funds from the collapsed Gold Coast Fund Management Company have been unsuccessful.

Charles Nyame, the convener of the aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management, mentioned in an interview with Citi TV on Monday, November 27, that they intend to stage a continuous 32-hour picketing.

“It’s all about the demand for our funds. After our first protest in October, where the Finance Ministry tried to engage us but failed.”

“We have gone back to the police, and we have obtained police clearance to go back to the Finance Ministry to stage another 32-hour protest. We will start at 11 am and end on Wednesday at 7:pm. It is continuous,” he said.