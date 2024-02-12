Conor Gallagher scored twice as Chelsea came from behind to win at Selhurst Park and pile the pressure on Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

The Blues dominated the opening period of the match but it was Palace who took the lead, with Jefferson Lerma picking up the ball on the edge of the area and rifling the ball into the top corner in the 30th minute.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side could not muster a shot until the 45th minute as Palace looked to frustrate their opponents and pick up a much-needed Premier League win.

However, it took just two minutes of the second half for the visitors to level as Malo Gusto’s cross was met by Gallagher – who was on loan at Palace in 2021-22 – and he smashed the ball past Dean Henderson to level the scores.

Chelsea continued to push for a winner and Gallagher secured it in stoppage time with a neat first-time finish, before Enzo Fernandez added a third with seconds remaining.