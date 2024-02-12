Former President John Mahama has sympathised with the family of the late Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Access Bank, Dr Herbert Wigwe.

Dr Wigwe was killed in a helicopter crash in the United States of America, on Friday, February 9, 2024, evening.

He was part of six people including his wife and son who died.

In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama said it was difficult to accept Dr Wigwe’s death as he also extended condolences to the families of the other victims.

“It’s difficult coming to terms with the tragic accident that claimed the lives of my dear friend Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, along with three others.”

“My sympathies go out to the families of those who perished in the tragic accident and our thoughts are with Herbert’s surviving children and the families of all who died,” the Facebook post read.

Mr Mahama further eulogised the deceased as a brilliant young man on a swift upward trajectory.

He emphasised that it comes as no surprise that Access Bank is a globally recognised brand. He stressed that the legacy of the deceased in the finance and banking sector will always be remembered.

“I had the privilege of knowing Herbert more closely from 2009 during his setting up of the Access Bank branch in Ghana.

“He came across as a brilliant and determined young man who was on a swift upward trajectory. This is evident in the growth of Access Bank into a widely recognised global brand.

“Herbert’s legacy in the finance and banking sector will always be remembered. RIP,” he mourned.

