A police officer is in hot waters for allegedly burning the hand of an 11-year-old boy named Stephen Boadi at Oda Old Town in the Birem Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Corporal Edmond Laryea reportedly perpetrated the act after the boy reportedly spent GH¢2, given to him by another man to purchase sachet water, without permission.

According to reports, Stephen’s parents have a habit of calling Corporal Edmond Laryea to discipline their son whenever he misbehaves.

However, this time, the officer’s attempt to scare the boy went horribly wrong when he placed Stephen’s hand in fire, resulting in severe burns.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that, Stephen is an orphan living with relatives.

The lack of proper parental care and guidance is believed to have contributed to the boy’s misbehavior in the community.

An eyewitness, Justice Owusu, expressed shock and concern over the condition of Stephen’s burnt hand, describing it as a horrifying sight.