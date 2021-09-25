The Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command has arrested a mechanic at Assin Atonsu in the Assin Central municipality for stabbing to death a 25-year-old man, Samuel Ofori.

The deceased, popularly known as Paa Akwasi, according to reports, had an altercation with the suspect.

This was after the deceased was prevented from playing during training on Friday morning.

Witnesses say they were separated on the pitch during the confusion but the fight continued in the afternoon at about 1:30 pm.

At this point, the suspect, whose name was only given as Charles, stabbed the deceased in the chest.

He died on arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at St Francis Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.