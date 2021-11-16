Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has reacted to his appointment in the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo has appointed the lawmaker as board chairman for the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Commission.

The President made the announcement in August at the Gbewaa Palace when he paid a courtesy call on the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II.

While announcing his appointment, the President also assured Yaa Naa and the people of Dagbon that he has plans to appoint more people from Yendi to be part of his government.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on his appointment for the first time on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, he debunked allegations that his appointment is linked to his late father.

“My appointment is not linked to my late father. When my father died, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia took care of me through school. Even former President Kufuor paid my school fees while at Prempeh College and they have taken care of me till now and so they are all my fathers,” he said.

He added that the President saw the energy in him and his agenda to let Ghana unlock the potentials of iron and the benefit to come to Ghana and the economy is also the reason he was appointed.

“He believes in me and my expertise. Even though my late father was the Vice President, Akufo-Addo appointed me because he knows what I can bring on board and not because of my father,” he added.