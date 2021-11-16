Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has said his mother, Hajia Ramatu Aliu, is fit and in London.

He said for some time now she had not been well and so travelled to London for check up but can assure Ghanaians that she is doing well and will soon return.

“My mum is fit and fine and will join us here in Ghana. She is very grateful to the President for taking care of her and to Ghanaians for their prayers,” he said.

Asked by the host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Osei Bonsu if the government takes care of his mother, the son of late former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama confirmed President Nana Akufo-Addo has invested a lot in the healthcare of her mother.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency Farouk Aliu Mahama

“President Akufo-Addo takes good care of my mother and only God can repay him. He has invested in my mum’s healthcare and not only her but all former Second Ladies.

“Irrespective of the political colour, Akufo-Addo is supporting them and has done a lot for them. I know some of them have even received cars from the President,” he lauded.

He added: “We thank the President for having a heart of not limiting his gestures to only National Democratic Congress or New Patriotic Party people but to all former Presidents and Vice Presidents whose wives have sacrificed for the country.”

